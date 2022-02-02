Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $232,934.34 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 843,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $80,724,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.