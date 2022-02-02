ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.73 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $39,027.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.86 or 1.00428059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00253885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00169191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00330040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001559 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

