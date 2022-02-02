Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.71. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 8,994 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$12.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

