Redwood Trust (RWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Redwood Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

