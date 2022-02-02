REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 28,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,432,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

REE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

