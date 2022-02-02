Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.14 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $833,541.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $179.36 or 0.00486209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.82 or 0.99967173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00070146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,642 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

