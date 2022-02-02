Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $165.39. 867,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

