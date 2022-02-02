Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Wednesday. 21,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.55. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

