Renaissance Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,721. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

