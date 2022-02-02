Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,479. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

