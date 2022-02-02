Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after buying an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 2,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,344. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

