Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.72. 84,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $641.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

