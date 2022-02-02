Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 13,160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.85. 27,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

