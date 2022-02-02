Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 19.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 12.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 1,506,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms have commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.81.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

