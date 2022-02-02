Renaissance Group LLC Sells 10,127 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $7.45 on Wednesday, hitting $579.09. 1,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 514.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

