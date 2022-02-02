Renaissance Group LLC Sells 18,778 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NOMD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

