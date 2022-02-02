Renaissance Group LLC Sells 786 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.51. 7,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,135. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

