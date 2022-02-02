Renaissance Group LLC Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 79,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

