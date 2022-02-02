Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $149.50 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of New York Times worth $149,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in New York Times by 27.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the period. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in New York Times by 12.8% during the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $30,574,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New York Times by 20.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

