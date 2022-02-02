Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $211.91 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 337,406 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $211,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

