Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $257.58 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $257,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

