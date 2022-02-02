Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $121,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $366.01 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $288.08 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.10 and its 200 day moving average is $371.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

