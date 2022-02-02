Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 556,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of General Mills worth $255,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

