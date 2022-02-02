Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 977,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 132.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $258,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

