Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 622,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Visa worth $228,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. The company has a market cap of $445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

