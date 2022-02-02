Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 70,400 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.62% of National Beverage worth $226,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in National Beverage by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

