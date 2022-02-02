Republic First Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,713% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

