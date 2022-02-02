RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Shares Up 1.3%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

