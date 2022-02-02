Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 90.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $15,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

