Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Endeavour Mining (EDV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

1/19/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$28.96 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

