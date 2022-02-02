Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Vopak’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Vopak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VOPKY stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

