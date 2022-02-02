Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 3,157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,934.0 days.

RSNHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

