Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 3,157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,934.0 days.
RSNHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.
About Resona
