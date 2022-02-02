Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.38

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.38 and traded as low as C$70.68. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$71.65, with a volume of 541,171 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.35.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.