Reviewing Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EzFill and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 2.26% 44.37% 9.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EzFill and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than EzFill.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EzFill and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $11.26 billion 0.45 $386.10 million $12.94 15.26

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

Murphy USA beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

