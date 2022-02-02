Reviewing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69%

5.8% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UpHealth and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 422.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $131.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.25%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 2.94 $35.19 million $2.37 40.67

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats UpHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

