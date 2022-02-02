Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

