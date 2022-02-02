Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.
OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.
Rexel Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.