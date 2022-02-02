RichQUACK.com (QUACK) One Day Volume Tops $1.01 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

