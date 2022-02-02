RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Market Cap Hits $9.76 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $220,923.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

