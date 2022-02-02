Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$77.75 during trading on Wednesday. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.
About Rio Tinto Group
