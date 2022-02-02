RioDeFi Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00114935 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

