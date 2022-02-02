RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CNPOF stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.