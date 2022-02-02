Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,838 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,882. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.