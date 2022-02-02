Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 306 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $176.17. The stock had a trading volume of 286,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.