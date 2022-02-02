Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 306 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $176.17. The stock had a trading volume of 286,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

