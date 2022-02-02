Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

