Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of Roche stock opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.27. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.