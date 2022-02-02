Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 130,777 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,777 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth about $11,876,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

