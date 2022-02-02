Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 14,809 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,355. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

