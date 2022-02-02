Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 62,430 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1,680.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

