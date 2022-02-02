Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 68,269 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,269 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

