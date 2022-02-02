Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 85,716 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

